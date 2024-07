Abstract

BACKGROUND: The aim of the investigation was to evaluate past 12-month suicidal behaviour (PSB) among adults in Cabo Verde.

METHODS: Data from 4,563 adults (mean age 41.4 years) that participated in the 2020 Cabo Verde STEPS survey were analysed.

RESULTS: Results indicate that the proportion of PSB (attempt 0.6%, plan 1.5% and ideation 3.3%) was 3.7% (2.4% men/5.0% women). In adjusted logistic regression analysis, younger age, female sex, unemployed, widowed or divorced, alcohol family problem, heart attack, angina or stroke, current smokeless tobacco use and low fruit/vegetable intake were associated with PSB.

CONCLUSION: Almost 4% of participants had PSB and several associated factors were identified that can guide public health interventions.

Language: en