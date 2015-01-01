Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The effects of body mass index (BMI) on the core symptoms of bipolar disorder (BD) and its implications for disease trajectory are largely unexplored.

OBJECTIVE: To examine whether BMI impacted hospitalization rate, medical and psychiatric comorbidities, and core symptom domains such as depression and suicidality in BD.



METHODS: Participants (15 years and older) were 2790 BD outpatients enrolled in the longitudinal STEP-BD study; all met DSM-IV criteria for BD-I, BD-II, cyclothymia, BD NOS, or schizoaffective disorder, bipolar subtype. BMI, demographic information, psychiatric and medical comorbidities, and other clinical variables such as bipolarity index, history of electroconvulsive therapy (ECT), and history of suicide attempts were collected at baseline. Longitudinal changes in Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) score, Young Mania Rating Scale (YMRS) score, and hospitalizations during the study were also assessed. Depending on the variable of interest, odds-ratios, regression analyses, factor analyses, and graph analyses were applied.



RESULTS: A robust increase in psychiatric and medical comorbidities was observed, particularly for baseline BMIs >35. A significant relationship was noted between higher BMI and history of suicide attempts, and individuals with BMIs >40 had the highest prevalence of suicide attempts. Obese and overweight individuals had a higher bipolarity index (a questionnaire measuring disease severity) and were more likely to have received ECT. Higher BMIs correlated with worsening trajectory of core depression symptoms and with worsening lassitude and inability to feel.



CONCLUSIONS: In BD participants, elevated BMI was associated with worsening clinical features, including higher rates of suicidality, comorbidities, and core depression symptoms.

Language: en