Citation
Zhong S, Chen P, Lai S, Zhang Y, Chen G, He J, Pan Y, Tang G, Wang Y, Jia Y. Neuroendocrinology 2024; 114(2): 179-191.
DOI
PMID
37729896
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Suicide in bipolar disorder (BD) is a multifaceted behavior, involving specific neuroendocrine and psychological mechanisms. According to previous studies, we hypothesized that suicidal BD patients may exhibit impaired dynamic functional connectivity (dFC) variability of hippocampal subregions and hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis activity, which may be associated with suicide-related personality traits. The objective of our study was to clarify this.
Language: en
Keywords
Adrenocorticotropic Hormone; Bipolar depression; Bipolar Disorder; Dynamic functional connectivity; Hippocampus; Humans; Hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal axis; Hypothalamo-Hypophyseal System; Magnetic Resonance Imaging; Personality; Personality traits; Pituitary-Adrenal System; Suicidal Ideation; Suicide attempt