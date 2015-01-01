Abstract

Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) is a prevalent and highly disabling condition, characterized by a range of phenotypic expressions, potentially associated with geo-cultural differences. This article aims to provide an overview of the published studies by the International College of Obsessive-Compulsive Spectrum Disorders, in relation to the Snapshot database which has, over the past 10 years, gathered clinical naturalistic data from over 500 patients with OCD attending various research centers/clinics worldwide. This collaborative effort has provided a multi-cultural worldwide perspective of different socio-demographic and clinical features of patients with OCD. Data on age, gender, smoking habits, age at onset, duration of illness, comorbidity, suicidal behaviors, and pharmacological treatment strategies are presented here, showing peculiar differences across countries.

