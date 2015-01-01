Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The COVID-19 pandemic impacted mental health across different groups, including healthcare workers (HWs). To date, few studies focused on potential positive aspects that may follow the exposure to the pandemic. We investigated the prevalence of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in Italian HWs and whether posttraumatic growth (PTG) dimensions affected the risk of suicidal ideation (SI) during the first COVID-19 wave.

METHODS: An online self-report survey was conducted between April and May 2020. Sociodemographic data, information about COVID-19-related stressful events, Impact of the Event Scale-revised, and Post-Traumatic Growth Inventory-Short Form (PTGI-SF) scores were collected and compared between participants. Patient Health Questionnaire-9 scores were also collected to assess SI through item 9. Multivariate logistic regression was used to assess the relationship between PTGI and SI.

RESULTS: Among 948 HWs, 257 (27.0%) reported a provisional PTSD diagnosis. The median PTGI-SF score was 24. Participants reporting PTSD symptoms had higher scores in the Spiritual change, Appreciation of life, and New possibilities domains, and in the total PTG scale. A total of 100 HWs (10.8%) screened positive for SI. Improvements in Relating to others domain of PTGI-SF (odds ratioOR:.46; 95% confidence interval:.25-.85) were associated with lower odds of SI.

CONCLUSIONS: COVID-19 pandemic has been indicated as a risk factor for SI, also among HWs. PTG may have a protective role on suicide risk. Improvements in Relating to others domain reduced odds of SI, consistently with the role of loneliness and lack of connectedness with others in enhancing suicidal risk.

