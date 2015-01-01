|
Citation
Gesi C, Cafaro R, Achilli F, Boscacci M, Cerioli M, Cirnigliaro G, Loupakis F, Di Maio M, Dell'osso B. CNS Spectr. 2024; 29(1): 60-64.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37753729
Abstract
OBJECTIVE: The COVID-19 pandemic impacted mental health across different groups, including healthcare workers (HWs). To date, few studies focused on potential positive aspects that may follow the exposure to the pandemic. We investigated the prevalence of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in Italian HWs and whether posttraumatic growth (PTG) dimensions affected the risk of suicidal ideation (SI) during the first COVID-19 wave.
Language: en
Keywords
COVID-19; healthcare workers; Humans; Italy; Pandemics; post-traumatic growth; Posttraumatic Growth, Psychological; PTSD; Stress Disorders, Post-Traumatic; suicidal ideation; Suicidal Ideation