AIMS: Gabapentin and pregabalin bind to α2-δ subunit of voltage-gated calcium channels (Cav ). Other drugs targeting Cav include cardiovascular calcium channel blockers (CCBs) and anticonvulsants (levetiracetam, ethosuximide and zonisamide). In addition to pharmacodynamics, the safety profile of gabapentinoids seems to overlap with the one of cardiovascular CCBs (oedema) and Cav -blocking anticonvulsants (suicide and ataxia). The objective of this study was to cluster the safety profile of different Cav -ligand drugs by focusing on whether gabapentinoids present a distinct adverse drug reaction (ADR) signature from cardiovascular CCBs and anticonvulsants.
