BACKGROUND: This study aimed to evaluate hearing loss by combining pure tone audiometry (PTA) with subjective hearing level concerning suicidal ideation.

METHODS: A total of 23,215 individuals from the Korea National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (KNHANES) between 2009 and 2013 were included. PTA was categorized according to average audiometric threshold levels: normal (≤25 dB), mild (26-40 dB), and moderate-severe (>40 dB). The subjective hearing level was categorized as "no discomfort," "mild discomfort," and "considerable discomfort" for hearing without a hearing aid. Next, we classified hearing loss into nine groups by combining PTA and subjective hearing levels. Suicidal ideation was defined as answering yes to the following question: "Have you ever seriously thought about killing yourself in the past 1 year?" We conducted chi-square tests and multiple logistic regression analyses.

RESULTS: Among the 23,215 participants aged ≥19 years (mean age 46.52 years), 3,214 (13%) reported having suicidal ideation. According to PTA, moderate to severe hearing loss was related to suicidal ideation (OR = 1.19, 95 % CI = 1.01-1.41). Subjective hearing loss was associated with suicidal ideation (mild: OR = 1.41, 95 % CI = 1.21-1.65; considerable: OR = 1.57, 95 % CI = 1.20-2.05). Moreover, as the subjective hearing level increased, the ORs of suicidal ideation increased in individuals with moderate to severe hearing loss (mild: OR = 1.52, 95 % CI = 1.24-1.88; considerable: OR = 1.81, 95 % CI = 1.39-2.36).

LIMITATIONS: The cross-sectional study limits the interpretation of causal relationships.

CONCLUSIONS: Subjective hearing loss was more strongly associated with suicidal ideation than hearing loss as measured by PTA.

