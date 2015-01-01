SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Mao F, Wan J, Sun Y, Yang B, Wang Y, Cao F. J. Clin. Psychol. (Hoboken) 2024; 80(2): 279-290.

(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/jclp.23612

37847787

OBJECTIVE: Suicidal ideation and sleep problems are both common in nurses. However, few longitudinal studies are available to examine the temporal association between sleep and suicidal ideation in nurses.
METHOD: Data from the Health Longitudinal Survey of Nurses in Shandong Province was analyzed, involving 623 female nurses who had completed data of concern in 2018 (T1) and 2019 (T2). Sleep problem was assessed by the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index, in which the transition patterns for global and specific sleep component and the cumulative number of sleep component problems were defined. Suicidal ideation was measured by the ninth item of the Patient Health Questionnaire. Binary logistic regression was used to explore the association between sleep and suicidal ideation.
RESULTS: Chronic and deteriorated global sleep problems is associated with a greater risk of suicidal ideation. For the specific component of sleep, sleep disturbance and short sleep duration are associated with a higher risk of suicidal ideation. The higher number of cumulative sleep component problems is associated with a higher risk of suicidal ideation.
CONCLUSION: Findings indicate sleep disturbance and short sleep duration may be pathways to suicidal ideation. Initiatives that target at sleep problems may be important to reduce suicidal ideation in nurses.


Language: en

China; Cross-Sectional Studies; Female; Humans; nurses; Prospective Studies; prospective study; Risk Factors; sleep; Sleep; sleep problems; Sleep Wake Disorders; suicidal ideation; Suicidal Ideation

