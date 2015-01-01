Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Prior literature establishes noteworthy relationships between suicidal symptoms and substance use disorders (SUDs), particularly opioid use disorder (OUD). However, engagement with health care services among this vulnerable population remains underinvestigated. This study sought to examine patterns of health care use, identify risk factors in seeking treatment, and assess associations between outpatient service use and emergency department (ED) visits.

METHODS: Using electronic health records (EHRs) derived from five health systems across New York City, the study selected 7881 adults with suicidal symptoms (including suicidal ideation, suicide attempt, or self-harm) and SUDs between 2010 and 2019. To examine the association between SUDs (including OUD) and all-cause service use (outpatient, inpatient, and ED), we performed quasi-Poisson regressions adjusted for age, gender, and chronic disease burden, and we estimated the relative risks (RR) of associated factors. Next, the study evaluated cause-specific utilization within each resource category (SUD-related, suicide-related, and other-psychiatric) and compared them using Mann-Whitney U tests. Finally, we used adjusted quasi-Poisson regression models to analyze the association between outpatient and ED utilization among different risk groups.

RESULTS: Among patients with suicidal symptoms and SUD diagnoses, relative to other SUDs, a diagnosis of OUD was associated with higher all-cause outpatient visits (RR: 1.22), ED visits (RR: 1.54), and inpatient hospitalizations (RR: 1.67) (ps < 0.001). Men had a lower risk of having outpatient visits (RR: 0.80) and inpatient hospitalizations (RR: 0.90), and older age protected against ED visits (RR range: 0.59-0.69) (ps < 0.001). OUD was associated with increased SUD-related encounters across all settings, and increased suicide-related ED visits and inpatient hospitalizations (p < 0.001). Individuals with more mental health outpatient visits were less likely to have suicide-related ED visits (RR: 0.86, p < 0.01), however this association was not found among younger and male patients with OUD. Although few OUD patients received medications for OUD (MOUD) treatment (9.9 %), methadone composed the majority of MOUD prescriptions (77.7 %), of which over 70 % were prescribed during an ED encounter.

CONCLUSIONS: This study reinforces the importance of tailoring SUD and suicide risk interventions to different age groups and types of SUDs, and highlights missed opportunities for deploying screening and prevention resources among the male and OUD populations. Redressing underutilization of MOUD remains a priority to reduce acute health outcomes among younger patients with OUD.

