Citation
Jones EE, Blandl F, Kreutzer KA, Bryan CJ, Allan NP, Gorka SM. Pers. Individ. Dif. 2024; 216: e112405.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37860784
PMCID
Abstract
Exposure to adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) is a well-established risk factor for suicidality in adolescence and young adulthood. However, the specific mechanisms underlying this relationship remain unclear. Existing research and theoretical frameworks suggest alterations in cognitive and affective processes may account for this association. Intolerance of uncertainty (IU) exacerbates negative affect and arousal states and may contribute to sustained distress. It is therefore plausible that ACEs may be associated with high IU, and in turn, high IU may be associated with increased suicide risk. The present study directly tests this hypothesis in a cohort of youth (18-19 years) with varying ACE exposure. Participants with and without a history of trauma (N=107) completed a battery of self-report questionnaires to assess ACEs, IU, and suicide risk.
Language: en
Keywords
adverse childhood experiences; intolerance of uncertainty; suicide risk; youth