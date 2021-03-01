|
Citation
|
Santoyo-Olsson J, Covinsky KE, Chesla CA, Lorig K, Gallagher-Thompson D, Cheng J, Luzanilla M, Macias Romo E, Aguayo Ramirez G, Karliner L, Yank V. J. Gerontol. B Psychol. Sci. Soc. Sci. 2024; 79(2): gbad164.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Gerontological Society of America, Publisher Oxford University Press)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37897201
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: Caregivers of persons living with dementia in rural United States are a vulnerable population. During the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, rural communities experienced heightened disparities in social services, healthcare, suicides, and mortality. Guided by the Caregiving Stress Process Model, this study examines the relationship between the stressors and resources of rural caregivers of persons living with dementia and their experience of depression, stress, and COVID-19.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Caregiver burden; Caregivers; COVID-19; Dementia; Depression; Friends; Humans; Loneliness; Pandemics; Psychological Distress; Rural Population; Self-efficacy; Stress; Stress, Psychological; Suicide