Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Caregivers of persons living with dementia in rural United States are a vulnerable population. During the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, rural communities experienced heightened disparities in social services, healthcare, suicides, and mortality. Guided by the Caregiving Stress Process Model, this study examines the relationship between the stressors and resources of rural caregivers of persons living with dementia and their experience of depression, stress, and COVID-19.

METHODS: One hundred and fifty-two rural caregivers of persons living with dementia completed an online survey, March 1, 2021-April 30, 2022. Analyses used baseline responses to validated scales and an open-ended question, "How has COVID impacted your life as a caregiver?" Dependent variables were depressive symptoms and stress. Bivariate and hierarchical linear regression analyses examined associations of stressors and resources with depressive symptoms and stress. Thematic analysis examined open-ended question responses.



RESULTS: Among examined stressors, high care burden (b = 1.94, p < .05) and loneliness (b = 0.76, p < .0001) were positively associated with depressive symptoms. Loneliness (b = 0.24, p < .05) and ≥41 hr spent caregiving per week (reference 10-20 hr; b = 0.99, p < .05) were associated with stress. Among examined resources, self-efficacy for caregiving (b = -0.21, p < .05) was inversely associated with stress. Qualitative results confirmed quantitative results and identified additional pandemic-related themes in stressors and resources.



DISCUSSION: We found that caregiver burden, loneliness, and caregiving hours were associated with greater psychological distress among rural caregivers of persons living with dementia during the pandemic, whereas self-efficacy for caregiving was protective. Rural caregivers need increased support to address care burdens and enhance psychological resources for caregiving.



CLINICAL TRIAL REGISTRATION NUMBER: NCT04428112.

