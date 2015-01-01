|
Riley R, Causer H, Patrick L, Rogowsky R. J. Adv. Nurs. 2024; 80(4): 1245-1247.
(Copyright © 2024, John Wiley and Sons)
37828683
Abstract
|
In the UK, 90% of nurses are female, a figure replicated at the global level. A significant proportion are also from the global ethnic majority (NMC, 2023; ONS, 2019). Notably, the risk of suicide among female nurses is 23% higher compared to women in other occupational groups (NCISH, 2020). Despite this significant finding, our understanding of this phenomenon remains limited, in part due to how we interpret suicide in certain contexts. This has clear implications for potential solutions.
Humans; Suicide