Abstract

Sleep problems are common for adolescents with psychiatric disorders, and sleep treatment may aid mental health recovery. Inpatient admissions are likely a particularly challenging time for sleep. Despite this little is known about the nature of sleep problems, and how sleep treatments could be optimised for this setting. This mixed-methods study set out to better understand sleep disturbances in adolescent inpatients. Study 1 examined the prevalence of Sleep Condition Indicator-assessed insomnia at admission and associations with psychiatric symptoms and admission length in 100 inpatients (aged 11-17 years) on one unit in Oxford. Data were gathered from admission routine measures and medical records. Associations were analysed using linear regressions. Half of the inpatients (n = 50) screened positive for insomnia at admission. Moderate-large significant associations were observed between more severe insomnia and more severe depression (β = -0.56), anxiety (β = -0.51), self-harm (β = -0.49), psychotic experiences (β = -0.32), and conduct problems (β = -0.30), but not admission length. Study 2 gained 12 clinicians' perspectives on sleep problems on the unit via a focus group and semi-structured interviews, analysed using thematic analysis. Ward staff observed insomnia and excessive daytime sleepiness in adolescent inpatients and a reciprocal relationship with mental health symptoms. Ward processes were barriers (e.g., night-time observations) and facilitators (e.g., regular routines) of sleep. Cognitive behavioural therapy for insomnia was not routinely offered but viewed as potentially helpful. Insomnia may be a common problem for adolescent inpatients, associated with greater psychopathology, but not admission length. The possible benefits of psychological sleep interventions for adolescents admitted to psychiatric units now require testing.

