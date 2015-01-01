Abstract

PURPOSE: The unique psychosocial experiences of nonbinary individuals across the lifespan are understudied compared with those of binary transgender individuals. This study examined the psychosocial stressors faced by nonbinary youth compared with their binary transgender counterparts at the time of gender-affirming hormone (GAH) readiness assessment.



METHODS: This study compared the psychosocial functioning of nonbinary youth with their binary transgender peers, ages 14-18, utilizing the Youth Self Report (YSR) at the time of GAH readiness assessment. Clinically relevant subscale scores of the YSR were analyzed.



RESULTS: Data from 479 binary and 55 nonbinary individuals were analyzed for this study. Analysis found that nonbinary youth reported substantially more psychosocial distress in the form of total problems (β = 2.86, 95% confidence interval [CI] [0.15-5.56]), internalizing problems (β = 4.57, 95% CI [1.55-7.59]), depression (β = 4.52, 95% CI [1.70-7.33]), and self-harm (odds ratio 2.65, 95% CI [1.26-5.56]) than their binary transgender peers.



CONCLUSION: Nonbinary youth experienced higher psychosocial distress compared with their binary transgender counterparts. Future research is needed to better understand the possible health disparities experienced by nonbinary people across their lifespan so that their psychosocial needs can be better met.

