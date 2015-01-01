|
Williams CR, McGregor K, Feld A, Boskey ER. LGBT Health 2024; 11(2): 164-169.
(Copyright © 2024, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
37815823
Abstract
PURPOSE: The unique psychosocial experiences of nonbinary individuals across the lifespan are understudied compared with those of binary transgender individuals. This study examined the psychosocial stressors faced by nonbinary youth compared with their binary transgender counterparts at the time of gender-affirming hormone (GAH) readiness assessment.
Adolescent; Gender Identity; gender-affirming care; Hormones; Humans; mental health; nonbinary; Psychosocial Functioning; Self Report; transgender; Transgender Persons; youth