He XQ, Hu JH, Peng XY, Zhao L, Zhou DD, Ma LL, Zhang ZY, Tao WQ, Liu XY, Kuang L, Wang W. J. Affect. Disord. 2024; 346: 57-63.

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jad.2023.11.018

37949236

BACKGROUND: Accumulating evidence showed abnormalities in brain network connectivity in depressive individuals with suicidal ideation (SI). We aimed to investigate the large-scale brain network dynamics in adolescents with SI and major depressive disorder (MDD).
METHODS: We recruited 47 first-episode drug-naïve adolescents with MDD and SI, 26 depressed adolescents without SI (noSI), and 26 age-matched healthy controls (HC). The Columbia Suicidal Ideation Severity Scale (C-SSRS) was utilized to assess suicide ideation. We acquired 64-channel resting-state EEG recordings from all subjects and used microstate analysis to investigate the large-scale brain network dynamics.
RESULTS: We observed a significant reduction in the occurrence and coverage of microstate B within the SI group when contrasted with the noSI group. Conversely, there was a significant increase in the occurrence and coverage of microstate A in the SI group as compared to the HC group. Additionally, we observed heightened transition probabilities from microstates D and C to microstate A in the SI group; meanwhile, transitions from microstate D to B were more prevalent in the noSI group. Furthermore, the noSI group exhibited a significant decline in the transition probabilities from microstate D to microstate C.
LIMITATIONS: The cross-sectional nature limits the capacity to determine whether microstate dynamics have prognostic significance for SI.
CONCLUSION: We provided evidence that depressed adolescents with SI have a distinct pattern in microstate dynamics compared to those without SI. These findings suggest that microstate dynamics might serve as a potential neurobiomarker for identifying SI in depressed adolescents.


Adolescent; Adolescents; Brain; Brain Mapping; Cross-Sectional Studies; Depressive Disorder, Major; EEG microstates; Electroencephalography; Humans; Major depressive disorder; Suicidal ideation; Suicidal Ideation

