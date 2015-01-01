|
Tonge NA, Miller JP, Kharasch ED, Lenze EJ, Rodebaugh TL. J. Behav. Ther. Exp. Psychiatry 2024; 82: e101922.
37956479
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: Much of the burden of depressive illness is due to relapses that occur after treatment into remission. Prediction of an individual's imminent depressive relapse could lead to just-in-time interventions to prevent relapse, reducing depression's substantial burden of disability, costs, and suicide risk. Increasingly strong relationships in the form of autocorrelations between depressive symptoms, a signal of a phenomenon described as critical slowing down (CSD), have been proposed as a means of predicting relapse.
Complex dynamic systems; Critical slowing down; Depression; Early warning signs; Ecological momentary assessment; Humans; Recurrence; Relapse; Surveys and Questionnaires