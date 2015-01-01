Abstract

A retrospective, cohort, single center, chart review was conducted to compare rates of opioid-associated serious adverse events (SAEs) in a patient cohort 6 months before and 6 months after data-based opioid risk review. The primary objective was the composite reduction in opioid-related SAEs including suicide-related events and opioid overdoses. The impact of the reviews was assessed via multivariate logistic regression and a McNemar's test to analyze difference in rates of opioid-associated SAEs. This study demonstrates that data-based opioid risk review can reduce opioid-related SAEs, opioid overdoses, and suicide-related events in the 6 months post-review. The primary outcome was not statistically significant with a p-value of 0.080. In the population that underwent opioid tapers, the hazard ratios (HR) for suicide-related events and opioid-related SAEs were 6.64 (1.09-40.53, p = 0.05) and 10.43 (0.48-226.80, p = 0.02) respectively when compared to non-tapered patients. The HR for suicide-related events and opioid-related SAEs when opioid therapy was discontinued were 9.95 (2.16-45.94, p = 0.009) and 15.64 (1.09-225.19, p = 0.001) respectively when compared to continuation of opioids. This study showed that data-based opioid risk review may reduce incidence of opioid-related SAEs in patients with chronic pain. Additionally, opioid tapers and discontinuations are significant risk factors for suicide-related events and opioid-related SAEs.

