Abstract

The psychiatric risks associated with drugs are sometimes one of the few restrictions on the use of certain drug classes, such as corticosteroids in patients with a history of severe psychotic episodes associated with this drug class. In this non-exhaustive review, we propose to deal with the most recent issues concerning psychiatric disorders induced by drugs and encountered in doctors' clinical practice. Firstly, we look at depressive disorders and suicide risks, secondly at psychotic and manic disorders and thirdly at anxiety and sleep disorders. While lot of drugs are associated with psychiatric disorders, the confounding by indication represents an important methodological gap since information on the psychiatric profile of patients is not always available. This is particularly the case for serotonin reuptake inhibitors and esketamine used as antidepressants. Recent pharmacovigilance concerns of psychiatric disorders emerged with montelukast, orexin receptor antagonists or cystic fibrosis transmembrane regulator (CFTR) modulators.

