SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Grover P, Kumar M. Emerg. Med. Clin. North Am. 2024; 42(1): 151-162.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.emc.2023.06.017

PMID

37977747

Abstract

Pediatric psychiatric emergencies account for 15% of emergency department visits and are on the rise. Psychiatric diagnoses in the pediatric population are difficult to make, due to their variable presentation, but early diagnosis and treatment improve clinical outcome. Medical reasons for the patient's presentation should be explored. Both physical and emotional safety must be ensured. A multidisciplinary approach, utilizing local primary care and psychiatric resources, is recommended.


Language: en

Keywords

Acutely violent pediatric patients; Child; Emergencies; Emergency department; Emergency Service, Hospital; Homicidal ideation; Humans; Mental Disorders; Pediatric emergencies; Suicide

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print