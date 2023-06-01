|
Citation
Grover P, Kumar M. Emerg. Med. Clin. North Am. 2024; 42(1): 151-162.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
37977747
Abstract
Pediatric psychiatric emergencies account for 15% of emergency department visits and are on the rise. Psychiatric diagnoses in the pediatric population are difficult to make, due to their variable presentation, but early diagnosis and treatment improve clinical outcome. Medical reasons for the patient's presentation should be explored. Both physical and emotional safety must be ensured. A multidisciplinary approach, utilizing local primary care and psychiatric resources, is recommended.
Language: en
Keywords
Acutely violent pediatric patients; Child; Emergencies; Emergency department; Emergency Service, Hospital; Homicidal ideation; Humans; Mental Disorders; Pediatric emergencies; Suicide