Shinton R, Ledwith S. Omega (Westport) 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, Sage Publications)

10.1177/00302228231212649

37922527

Suicide and attempted suicide of people receiving care in Adult Mental Health Inpatient Services (AMHIS) leads to significant emotions amongst mental health professionals, characterised by guilt and shame. A sense of responsibility occurs due to hospital being seen as a safe place. However, little is known about what it is like for 'non-qualified' staff. This study explored experiences of suicide and attempted suicide on 'non-qualified' staff in AMHIS. Semi-structured interviews explored ten staff's experiences. Participants were recruited online and transcripts were analysed using Reflexive Thematic Analysis. Four themes were identified; 'Direct personal impact', 'Unrealistic expectations', 'Attempting to contain the impact' and 'Acclimatisation'. Ten sub-themes outlined; responsibility for assessing risk, shame and protective strategies to aid acceptance. The results provide insight into the unique experience of non-qualified staff in AMHIS experiencing suicidal behaviour.


grief; professional grief; staff wellbeing; suicidal behaviour; suicide

