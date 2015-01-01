|
Peng P, Wang Q, Zhou Y, Hao Y, Chen S, Wu Q, Li M, Wang Y, Yang Q, Wang X, Liu Y, Ma Y, He L, Liu T, Zhang X. Prog. Neuropsychopharmacol. Biol. Psychiatry 2024; 129: e110899.
38007211
BACKGROUND: Insomnia is common in patients with schizophrenia, which contributes to worsening psychiatric symptoms and suicidality. We aimed to assess the inter-relationships of insomnia and psychopathology with suicidal ideation (SI) among 1407 Chinese patients with chronic schizophrenia via the network approach.
Humans; Insomnia; Mental Disorders; Network analysis; Quality of Life; Schizophrenia; Sleep Initiation and Maintenance Disorders; Suicidal attempt; Suicidal ideation; Suicidal Ideation