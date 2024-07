Abstract

PURPOSE: Despite a growing body of literature on the link between residential mobility and suicidal ideation, research into potential mediating or moderating factors, especially among socioeconomically disadvantaged populations, is sparse. This study explores the mediating and moderating roles of food insecurity in the relationship between residential mobility and suicidal ideation in Indigenous Canadian adults.

METHODS: Data from the 2017 Aboriginal Peoples Survey, which represent a national sample of off-reserve First Nations peoples, Métis, and Inuit in Canada (N = 16,214), were analyzed using logistic regression models.

RESULTS: Food insecurity partially mediated the association between residential mobility in the past 5 years and increased suicidal ideation risk among Indigenous adults. Moreover, food insecurity intensified the adverse link between residential mobility during this same timeframe and suicidal ideation. Yet, while food insecurity did mediate the adverse relationship between residential mobility in the past year and suicidal ideation, it did not function as a moderator.

CONCLUSION: The results emphasize that food insecurity, as a systemic challenge, acts as both a partial mediator and, in some circumstances, an amplifier of the detrimental impacts of residential mobility on suicidal ideation.

Language: en