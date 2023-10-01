|
Cleverley K, Foussias G, Ameis SH, Courtney DB, Goldstein BI, Hawke LD, Kozloff N, Quilty LC, Rotenberg M, Wheeler AL, Andrade BF, Aitken M, Mahleka D, Jani M, Frayne M, Wong JKY, Kelly R, Dickie EW, Felsky D, Haltigan JD, Lai MC, Nikolova YS, Tempelaar W, Wang W, Battaglia M, Husain MO, Kidd S, Kurdyak P, Levitan RD, Lewis SP, Polillo A, Szatmari P, van der Miesen AIR, Ahmadzadasl M, Voineskos AN, TAY Cohort Study Team. Biol. Psychiatry Cogn. Neurosci. Neuroimaging 2024; 9(3): 253-264.
(Copyright © 2024, Society of Biological Psychiatry, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
37979943
BACKGROUND: Psychosis spectrum symptoms (PSSs) occur in a sizable percentage of youth and are associated with poorer cognitive performance, poorer functioning, and suicidality (i.e., suicidal thoughts and behaviors). PSSs may occur more frequently in youths already experiencing another mental illness, but the antecedents are not well known. The Toronto Adolescent and Youth (TAY) Cohort Study aims to characterize developmental trajectories in youths with mental illness and understand associations with PSSs, functioning, and suicidality.
Adolescent; Adult; Child; Cohort; Cohort Studies; Functioning; Humans; Longitudinal Studies; Psychosis spectrum symptoms; Psychotic Disorders; Suicidal Ideation; Suicidality; Suicide; Trajectories; Young Adult; Youth mental health