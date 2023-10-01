|
Bebbington E, Ramesh P, McPhillips R, Bibi F, Khan M, Kakola M, Poole R, Robinson C. Burns 2024; 50(2): 302-314.
37985272
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: A key component in the classification of all injury types is to differentiate whether the injury was deliberately inflicted and by whom, commonly known as "intent" in the surveillance literature. These data guide patient care and inform surveillance strategies. South Asia is believed to have the greatest number of intentional burn injuries, but national surveillance data is not disaggregated by injury intent. Scientific literature can be used for injury surveillance where national data collection does not exist. In order to synthesise research findings, it is essential to assess the potential impact of misclassification bias. We therefore conducted a systematic scoping review to understand terminology and methods used to differentiate injury intent of hospital burn patients in South Asia.
Accidental injuries; Asia, Southern; Burns; Homicide; Hospitals; Humans; Observational Studies as Topic; Population Surveillance; Self harm; Southern Asia; Suicide; Violence