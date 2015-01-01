SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Durpoix A, Rolling J, Coutelle R, Lalanne L. J. Neural. Transm. 2024; 131(5): 437-452.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2024, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

DOI

10.1007/s00702-023-02720-8

PMID

37987829

PMCID

PMC11055728

Abstract

Opioid use disorder (OUD) is characterized by a lack of control in opioid use, resulting in psychological distress and deficits in interpersonal and social functioning. OUD is often associated with psychiatric comorbidities that increase the severity of the disorder. The consequences of OUD are dramatic in terms of increased morbi-mortality. Specific medications and psychotherapies are essential tools not only in the treatment of OUD but also in the prevention of suicide and overdoses. In our review, we assess the different types of psychotherapies (counseling, motivational interviewing, contingency management, cognitive-behavioral therapy, and dialectical-behavior therapy) that are delivered to opioid users, either associated or un-associated with OUD medications and/or medications for psychiatric disabilities. We describe the application of these therapies first to adult opioid users and then to adolescents. This work led us to propose a stepped-care model of psychotherapies for OUD which provided information to assist clinicians in decision-making regarding the selection of psychotherapeutic strategies according to patients' OUD severity.


Language: en

Keywords

Adolescents; Humans; Opioid addiction; Opioid use disorder; Opioid-Related Disorders; Psychiatric comorbidities; Psychosocial; Psychotherapies; Psychotherapy; Stepped-care model

