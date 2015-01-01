SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Silva DAS, Duncan MJ, Kuzik N, Tremblay MS. J. Pediatr. Psychol. 2024; 49(3): 166-174.

(Copyright © 2024, Oxford University Press)

10.1093/jpepsy/jsad085

37978856

OBJECTIVE: We aimed to analyze the associations between movement behaviors (physical activity, screen time, and sleep), independently and jointly, and suicidal thoughts/ideation among Brazilian adolescents according to race/ethnicity.

METHODS: This cross-sectional study surveyed 4,081 adolescents aged 15-19 years (49.9% females) across all Brazilian geographic regions. Data were collected using a self-administered questionnaire. Within the sample, 31.0% (n = 1,264) self-reported as White and 69.0% (n = 2,817) as Black. Adolescents who declared one or more times/week suicidal thoughts/ideation were considered as a risk group. Accruing moderate-to-vigorous physical activity during leisure time, reduced recreational screen time, and good sleep quality were the exposures investigated. We evaluated both additive and multiplicative interactions between race/ethnicity and movement behaviors. Binary logistic regression was used to estimate the odds ratio (OR), marginal means effects, and 95% confidence intervals (95% CIs).

RESULTS: Black adolescents who met 1 (OR: 0.34; [95% CI: 0.22-0.52]), 2 (OR: 0.17 [0.11-0.27]), or 3 (OR: 0.13 [0.07-0.26]), and White adolescents who met 1 (OR: 0.35 [0.21-0.57]), 2 (OR: 0.14 [0.08-0.26]), or 3 (OR: 0.11 [0.04-0.31]) of the movement behavior targets had lower odds of suicidal thoughts/ideation than Black adolescents who did not meet any of the movement behavior targets. Black adolescents who did not meet any of the movement behavior targets had higher suicidal thoughts/ideation odds than the other adolescent's groups.

CONCLUSIONS: We identified an inverse association between meeting individuals and combinations of movement behavior targets with suicidal thoughts/ideation. Among Black adolescents who did not meet any targets, these associations were more evident.


Adolescent; Adolescent Behavior; adolescents; Cross-Sectional Studies; Ethnicity; Female; Humans; Male; mental health; physical activity; Risk Factors; sleep; Sleep; Suicidal Ideation

