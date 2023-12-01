Abstract

BACKGROUND: Suicidal ideation is a substantial clinical challenge in treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Recent work demonstrated promising antidepressant effects in TRD patients with no or mild suicidal ideation using a specific protocol termed intermittent theta burst stimulation (iTBS). Here, we examined the clinical effects of accelerated schedules of iTBS and continuous TBS (cTBS) in patients with moderate to severe suicidal ideation.



METHODS: Patients with TRD and moderate to severe suicidal ideation (n = 44) were randomly assigned to receive accelerated iTBS or cTBS treatment. Treatments were delivered in 10 daily TBS sessions (1800 pulses/session) for 5 consecutive days (total of 90,000 pulses). Neuronavigation was employed to target accelerated iTBS and cTBS to the left and right dorsolateral prefrontal cortex (DLPFC), respectively. Clinical outcomes were evaluated in a 4-week follow-up period.



RESULTS: Accelerated cTBS was superior to iTBS in the management of suicidal ideation (pweek 1 =.027) and anxiety symptoms (pweek 1 =.01). Accelerated iTBS and cTBS were comparable in antidepressant effects (p <.001; accelerated cTBS: mean change at weeks 1, 3, 5 = 49.55%, 54.99%, 53.11%; accelerated iTBS: mean change at weeks 1, 3, 5 = 44.52%, 48.04%, 51.74%). No serious adverse events occurred during the trial. One patient withdrew due to hypomania. The most common adverse event was discomfort at the treatment site (22.73% in both groups).



CONCLUSIONS: These findings provide the first evidence that accelerated schedules of left DLPFC iTBS and right DLPFC cTBS are comparably effective in managing antidepressant symptoms and indicate that right DLPFC cTBS is potentially superior in reducing suicidal ideation and anxiety symptoms.

