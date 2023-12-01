|
Zhao H, Jiang C, Zhao M, Ye Y, Yu L, Li Y, Luan H, Zhang S, Xu P, Chen X, Pan F, Shang D, Hu X, Jin K, Chen J, Mou T, Hu S, Fitzgibbon BM, Fitzgerald PB, Cash RFH, Che X, Huang M. Biol. Psychiatry 2024; 96(1): 26-33.
(Copyright © 2024, Elsevier Publishing)
38142717
BACKGROUND: Suicidal ideation is a substantial clinical challenge in treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Recent work demonstrated promising antidepressant effects in TRD patients with no or mild suicidal ideation using a specific protocol termed intermittent theta burst stimulation (iTBS). Here, we examined the clinical effects of accelerated schedules of iTBS and continuous TBS (cTBS) in patients with moderate to severe suicidal ideation.
Adult; Anxiety; Depressive Disorder, Treatment-Resistant; DLPFC; Dorsolateral Prefrontal Cortex; Female; Humans; Male; Middle Aged; Prefrontal Cortex; Suicidal ideation; Suicidal Ideation; Theta burst stimulation; Theta Rhythm; Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation; Treatment Outcome; Treatment-resistant depression