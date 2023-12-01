Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Studies addressing premature mortality in bipolar disorder (BD) patients are limited by small sample sizes. Herein, we used almost 99 % of the population of Taiwan to address this issue, and its association with comorbid neurodevelopmental disorders and severe BD.



METHODS: Between 2003 and 2017, we enrolled 167,515 individuals with BD and controls matched 1:4 for sex and birth year from the National Health Insurance Database linked to the Database of National Death Registry in Taiwan. Time-dependent Cox regression models were used to examine cause-specific mortality (all-cause, natural, and unnatural causes [accidents or suicide]).



RESULTS: With adjustments of sex, age, income, urbanization, and physical conditions, suicide was associated with the highest risk of mortality (reported as hazard ratio with 95 % confidence interval: 9.15; 8.53-9.81) among BD patients, followed by unnatural (4.94; 4.72-5.17), accidental (2.15; 1.99-2.32), and natural causes (1.02; 1.00-1.05). Comorbid attention-deficiency hyperactivity disorder did not contribute to the increased risk of cause-specific mortality; however, comorbid autism spectrum disorder (ASD) increased such risks, particularly for natural (3.00; 1.85-4.88) and accidental causes (7.47; 1.80-31.1). Cause-specific mortality revealed a linear trend with the frequency of psychiatric hospitalization (all, p for trend <0.001), and BD patients hospitalized twice or more each year had 34.63-fold increased risk of suicide mortality (26.03-46.07).



CONCLUSIONS: BD patients with a higher frequency of psychiatric hospitalization have the highest risk of suicide mortality, and comorbid ASD was associated with an increased risk of natural and accidental causes of mortality.

