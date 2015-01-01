|
Citation
McManus KF, Stringer JM, Corson N, Fodeh S, Steinhardt S, Levin FL, Shotqara AS, D'Auria J, Fielstein EM, Gobbel GT, Scott J, Trafton JA, Taddei TH, Erdos J, Tamang SR. J. Am. Med. Inform. Assoc. 2024; 31(3): 727-731.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2024, American Medical Informatics Association, Publisher Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
38146986
PMCID
Abstract
OBJECTIVES: Clinical text processing offers a promising avenue for improving multiple aspects of healthcare, though operational deployment remains a substantial challenge. This case report details the implementation of a national clinical text processing infrastructure within the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).
Language: en
Keywords
Case Management; delivery of health care; Delivery of Health Care; Humans; machine learning; mental health; natural language processing; Suicide; United States; United States Department of Veterans Affairs; Veterans