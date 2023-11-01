Abstract

PURPOSE: The aims of this study were: 1) to describe the rates of risk of having an Eating Disorder (ED) and the rates of suicidal thoughts and behaviors, and 2) to examine the relationship between the risk of having an ED with suicidal thoughts and behaviors in adolescents enrolled in educational centers in the Community of Valencia (Spain).

DESIGN AND METHODS: A cross-sectional study was conducted with 718 adolescents between September 2019 and July 2020 in five schools in the Community of Valencia (Spain).

RESULTS: The adolescents studied, mostly females, are at risk of having an ED (18.6% to 30.8%) and experiencing suicidal thoughts (23% to 30.7%) and behaviors (2.2% to 6.2%). A strong association was found between EDs and suicidal thoughts and behaviors in both sexes. This association was higher in females with positive EAT-26 scores (OR: 2.09; 95% CI: 1.35-3.24) and in males with positive SCOFF scores (OR: 4.66; 95% CI: 2.40-9.02). Suicidal behaviors were positively associated with both EAT-26 (OR: 2.58; 95% CI: 1.17-5.67) and SCOFF (OR: 1.89; 95% CI: 1.21-2.26) scores in females.

CONCLUSIONS: A considerable number of adolescents, females in particular, are at risk of having an ED and of experiencing suicidal thoughts and behaviors, establishing a strong link between EDs and suicidal tendencies.

PRACTICAL IMPLICATIONS: The study highlights the importance of establishing national and regional regulations to ensure the availability of school nurses in the Community of Valencia (Spain). Collaboration between school nurses, educators, and policy makers is critical to the early detection of problems and the provision of support to both adolescents and families.

Language: en