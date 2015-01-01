|
Citation
|
Couderc S, Gabriel A, Decheiver S, N'Zoué Kanga S, Fikanni A, Flint H, Pihan F, Sahar A, Tifrea M, Tifrea A, Marsaud JP, Vandroux D. Ther. Drug. Monit. 2024; 46(2): 133-137.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2024, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38158602
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: This study presents the case of a 19-year-old woman who attempted suicide by ingesting 11.25 g of venlafaxine (V). She was admitted to the hospital with severe biventricular dysfunction, progressing to cardiac arrest requiring extracorporeal circulatory life support for 11 days. The pharmacokinetics of venlafaxine during impaired cardiac output and the effect of its active metabolite, the O-desmethylvenlafaxine (ODV), are currently not very well understood.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Cardiotoxicity; Desvenlafaxine Succinate; Female; Humans; Stroke Volume; Teaching Rounds; Venlafaxine Hydrochloride; Ventricular Function, Left; Young Adult