Abstract

Fractures of the hyoid bone (HB) and thyroid cartilage (TC) are important findings in emergency medicine and forensic pathology. This study aimed to determine the occurrence and anatomical localization of HB and TC fractures and to evaluate the etiological and risk factors.A total of 315 patients with HB and/or TC fractures were included over a 3-year period. Data regarding the incident type, cause of death, age, sex, body mass index, regional trauma findings, location of fractures, resuscitation, and toxicological analyses were collected. Injury severity scores were calculated using the Abbreviated Injury Scale.The study found that HB and TC fractures were associated with trauma severity. The hanging cases exhibited the highest number of fractures. A significant association was observed between neck trauma localization and HB and TC fractures. Fractures of the HB and TC horns were more commonly associated with neck trauma than fractures of the corpus. Hyoid bone and TC fractures can occur without direct trauma, emphasizing the importance of thorough examination and diagnosis, particularly after cardiopulmonary resuscitation.This study provides valuable insights into HB and TC fractures and contributes to the understanding and identification of these fractures in forensic autopsies and clinical settings.

