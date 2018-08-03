Abstract

In the UK, the number of adults living with obesity is increasing. Bariatric surgery is an available treatment for those living with a BMI (kg/m2 ) ≥40 and above, or ≥35 with obesity-related comorbidities. Guidelines highlight the importance of providing psychological support pre- and post-surgery owing to the complex psychopathology present in those living with obesity. There are a lack of studies examining which patients proceed to surgery and the factors that predict progression. Routine patient data were collected within one NHS regional service in the UK, comprising 733 patients between 3 August 2018 and 26 July 2019, aged between 17 and 76 years (M = 43.20, SD = 12.32). The only exclusion criteria were patients still awaiting a final decision for surgical outcome at the point of analysis (N = 29), which resulted in 704 patients included in analysis. Binary Logistic Regression revealed those who were more likely to progress to surgery had a lower-level use of maladaptive external substances; lower level of self-harm and/or suicidality, were older in age; had a lower BMI; and had less comorbidities than those who did not progress.



FINDINGS support existing literature in that bariatric patients often present with physical and mental health complexity. Two thirds of patients in this study did not progress to surgery. Service commissioning decisions meant that these patients did not have access to psychology treatment. Consequently, in cases where bariatric surgery is considered, a final treatment option and otherwise clinically appropriate, lack of access to specialist services may result in unmet patient need owing particularly to a lack of psychological treatment provision.

