Abstract

WHAT IS KNOWN ON THE SUBJECT: Restraining and secluding health consumers for safety reasons continue to be used in psychiatric inpatient facilities even though they have no therapeutic value and have negative effects on consumers, families and staff. Six Core Strategies (6CS) for reducing seclusion and restraint have been developed to address this problem but there are very few effectiveness studies in inpatient adolescent psychiatric facilities.

WHAT THE PAPER ADDS TO EXISTING KNOWLEDGE: We used a mixed methods approach to evaluate the implementation of 6CS in an adolescent psychiatric facility. The implementation was successful. It eliminated the use of seclusion, substantially reduced the use of restraints and significantly reduced staff absenteeism. Using thematic analysis on feedback surveys, we identified five dominant themes that described consumers' and carers' experiences during their stay at the facility: communication, service delivery, flexibility, consistency and internal feeling states.

WHAT ARE THE IMPLICATIONS FOR PRACTICE: This study provides support for the feasibility of a comprehensive and broad-based intervention program such as 6CS to reduce seclusion and restraint practices in inpatient mental health facilities. This study also demonstrates the value of using surveys to gather consumer and carer feedback and improve outcomes for service users.

ABSTRACT: Introduction Seclusion and restraint practices are routinely used in psychiatric facilities but are controversial for ethical, legal and safety reasons, and can cause significant harm to consumers, staff and organisations. Six Core Strategies (6CS) for reducing seclusion and restraint were developed to address this problem but very few studies have examined their effectiveness in adolescent settings. Aim/Question To evaluate the implementation of 6CS in an adolescent inpatient psychiatric facility.



METHOD We retrieved archival data from an acute adolescent psychiatric ward that implemented the 6CS. Using a mixed methods approach, we evaluated outcomes on the use of seclusion and restraint, nursing staff sick leave and feedback surveys.



RESULTS Findings showed an elimination of seclusion, and a significant reduction in restraint use and staff absenteeism in the 12 months after project implementation. Thematic analysis of feedback survey responses identified communication, service delivery, flexibility, consistency and internal feeling states as dominant themes in consumers' and carers' experience on the unit.



DISCUSSION The 6CS is feasible and may be effective in reducing seclusion and restraint, which in turn may have a positive impact on staff wellbeing. Implications for Practice Implementation of the 6CS with executive support, combined with staff and programmatic changes at a local level is recommended.

Language: en