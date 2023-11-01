Abstract

Ongoing stress results in hippocampal neuro-structural alterations which produce pathological consequences, including depression and suicidality. Ketamine may ameliorate stress related illnesses, including suicidality, via neuroplasticity processes. This novel study sought to determine whether oral ketamine treatment specifically affects hippocampal (whole and subfield) volumes in patients with chronic suicidality and MDD. It was hypothesised that oral ketamine treatment would differentially alter hippocampal volumes in trial participants categorised as ketamine responders, versus those who were non-responders. Twenty-eight participants received 6 single, weekly doses of oral ketamine (0.5-3 mg/kg) and underwent MRI scans at pre-ketamine (week 0), post-ketamine (week 6), and follow up (week 10). Hippocampal subfield volumes were extracted using the longitudinal pipeline in FreeSurfer. Participants were grouped according to ketamine response status and then compared in terms of grey matter volume (GMV) changes, among 10 hippocampal regions, over 6 and 10 weeks. Mixed ANOVAs were used to analyse interactions between time and group. Post treatment analysis revealed a significant main effect of group for three left hippocampal GMVs as well in the left and right whole hippocampus. Ketamine acute responders (Week 6) showed increased GMVs in both left and right whole hippocampus and in three subfields compared to acute non-responders, across all three timepoints, suggesting that pre-treatment increased hippocampal GMVs (particularly left hemisphere) may be predictive biomarkers of acute treatment response. Future studies should further investigate the potential of hippocampal volumes as a biomarker of ketamine treatment response.

Language: en