Sarli G, Rogers ML, Bloch-Elkouby S, Lawrence OC, Gomes de Siqueira A, Yao H, Lok B, Foster A, Galynker I. Acad. Psychiatry 2024; 48(1): 18-28.

(Copyright © 2024, American Psychiatric Publishing)

10.1007/s40596-023-01909-z

38057550

OBJECTIVE: Working with suicidal patients can elicit negative emotional responses that can impede clinicians' empathy and affect clinical outcomes. Virtual human interactions represent a promising tool to train clinicians. The present study investigated the impact of virtual human interaction training to enhance clinicians' emotional self-awareness and empathy when working with suicidal patients.

METHODS: Clinicians were randomly assigned into two groups. Both groups interviewed a virtual patient presenting with a suicidal crisis; clinicians in the intervention condition (n = 31) received immediate feedback about negative emotional responses and empathic communication, whereas those in the control condition (n = 33) did not receive any feedback. All clinicians interviewed a second virtual patient 1 week later. Clinicians' emotional response to the two virtual patients and their empathic communication with each of them were assessed immediately after each interaction. Linear mixed models were used to assess change in clinicians' emotional response and verbal empathy between the two interactions across conditions.

RESULTS: Clinicians' emotional responses toward the suicidal virtual patients were unchanged in both conditions. Clinicians in the intervention condition presenting low empathy level with the first virtual patient showed higher empathy level with the second virtual patient than with the first (B = 1.15, SE = 0.25, p < 0.001, 95% CI [0.42, 1.89]).

CONCLUSIONS: This work demonstrates the feasibility of using virtual human interactions to improve empathic communication skills in clinicians with poor empathy skills. Further refinement of this methodology is needed to create effective training modules for a broader array of clinicians.


Communication; Emotional self-awareness; Emotions; Empathy; Humans; Research Design; Suicidal Ideation; Suicide; Virtual human interaction (VHI); Virtual patient (VP)

