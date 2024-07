Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The study aims to present a case of acute mercuric chloride poisoning treated successfully with continuous renal replacement therapy using the CytoSorb filter.

CASE DESCRIPTION: A 21-year-old female patient after a suicide attempt by intentional ingestion of mercuric chloride, was admitted to the hospital with features of multiple organ damage for specific treatment. The performed laboratory tests confirmed high levels of mercury in the blood (1051 μg/L) and urine (22,960 μg/L). Due to acute renal failure, continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) CVVHD Ci-Ca was initiated; the procedure was then converted to CVVHDF Ci-Ca with ultrafiltration to optimise therapy, and CytoSorb was added to the artificial kidney system on day 3. Specific antidote therapy (DMPS) was administered concurrently. The ongoing treatment resulted in a reduction in subjective complaints, a decrease in blood mercury levels to 580 μg/L, and an improvement in parenchymal organ function.

CONCLUSION: In the event of poisoning with inorganic mercury compounds (mercuric chloride), continuous renal replacement therapy using the CytoSorb filter as an extracorporeal blood purification method may be considered.

