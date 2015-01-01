Abstract

The combustion of lithium-ion batteries is characterized by fast ignition, prolonged duration, high combustion temperature, release of significant energy, and generation of a large number of toxic gases. Fine water mist has characteristics such as a high fire extinguishing efficiency and environmental friendliness. In order to thoroughly investigate the temperature control effect of fine water mist on lithium-ion battery fires. This study employs numerical simulation methods, utilizing PyroSim software to simulate the fire process in lithium-ion battery energy storage compartments. First, we focus on the variation patterns of flame, changes in combustion temperature, and heat release rate over time at environmental temperatures of 10, 25, and 35 °C. Subsequently, the suppression of flame, reduction in temperature, and changes in heat release rate are simulated for water mist in lithium-ion battery fires. The simulation results indicate that the environmental temperature has a considerable impact on the flame but a lesser effect on the heat release rate. Fine water mist effectively impedes the spread of thermal runaway between internal battery core cells, leading to a reduction in the flame size and a significant decrease in the maximum temperature and heat release rate. The numerical simulation results can provide scientific guidance for the prevention and control of fires in lithium-ion battery energy storage compartments.

Language: en