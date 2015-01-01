|
Halimi RA, Fuadi I, Alby D. Anesthesiol. Res. Pract. 2024; 2024: e5241605.
(Copyright © 2024, Hindawi Publishing)
38948334
BACKGROUND: Traumatic brain injury (TBI) is a disruption to normal brain functions caused by traumas such as collisions, blows, or penetrating injuries. There are factors affecting patient outcomes that also have a predictive value. Limited data from low-middle income countries showed a high number of poor outcomes in TBI patients. The corticosteroid randomisation after significant head injury (CRASH) prognostic model is a predictive model that uses such factors and is often used in developed countries. The model has an excellent discriminative ability. However, there is still a lack of studies on its use in surgical patients in low-middle income countries. This study aimed to evaluate the CRASH model's validity to predict 14-day mortality of TBI patients who underwent surgery in low-middle income countries.
Language: en