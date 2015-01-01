SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

O'Dwyer ST, Sansom A, Mars B, Reakes L, Andrewartha C, Melluish J, Walker A, Biddle L, Slater T, Burrows D, Hastings RP, Moran P, Stallard P, Janssens A. Arch. Suicide Res. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/13811118.2024.2363230

38949265

OBJECTIVE: There is a growing body of evidence on suicide risk in family carers, but minimal research on parents caring for children with disabilities and long-term illnesses. The aim of this study was to conduct the first dedicated research on suicide risk in parent carers and identify: (1) the number of parent carers experiencing suicidal thoughts and behaviors, and (2) the risk and protective factors for suicidality in this population.

METHOD: A cross-sectional survey of parent carers in England (n = 750), co-produced with parent carers. Suicidal thoughts and behaviors were measured with questions from the Adult Psychiatric Morbidity Survey. Frequencies summarized the proportion of carers experiencing suicidal thoughts and behaviors. Logistic regressions identified risk and protective factors.

RESULTS: 42% of parents had experienced suicidal thoughts and behaviors while caring for a disabled or chronically ill child. Only half had sought help for these experiences. Depression, entrapment, dysfunctional coping, and having a mental health diagnosis prior to caring, were significant risk factors.

CONCLUSION: Parent carers contemplate suicide at levels that exceed those of other family carers and the general public. There is an urgent need, in policy and practice, to recognize parent carers as a priority group for prevention and intervention.


suicidal ideation; Caregivers; disabled children; parent carer; patient and public involvement

