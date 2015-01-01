Abstract

Mental health problems and suicide risk among veterinarians and veterinary nurses are well documented in the literature. Data on veterinary assistants have been overlooked, however. In addition, information on Portuguese veterinary professionals is lacking. An online sample of 833 Portuguese veterinary professionals (443 veterinarians, 287 nurses, and 103 assistants) completed self-report questionnaires about suicide risk and mental health between December 2022 and March 2023. Descriptive analysis revealed that 3.5% of respondents attempted suicide during their lifetime; 17.2% experienced extremely severe depression and suicidal ideation; 17.8% and 27.0% experienced extremely severe stress and anxiety, respectively; and 27.4% and 27.7% reported burnout and compassion fatigue, respectively. Multiple linear regression analysis revealed that professionals with a history of mental illness history; with current clinical symptoms of depression, anxiety, and stress; and working more than 40 hours per week experienced greater levels of burnout, compassion fatigue, and suicide ideation. Other variables such as being a woman, being a veterinary assistant, and disagreeing with motives for euthanasia also predicted some mental health problems. Mental health problems in the Portuguese veterinary professionals are a major health concern. These professionals are at higher risk for suicide, and clinical implications and guidelines are discussed.

Language: en