Haroz EE, Bajaj MA, Nestadt PS, Campo JV, Wilcox HC. Arch. Suicide Res. 2024; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2024, International Academy of Suicide Research, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/13811118.2024.2370852

38949292

OBJECTIVE: The safety planning intervention is an evidence-based practice shown to reduce suicide risk, but implementation of high-quality safety planning has proven challenging. We aimed to understand clinician perspectives on the safety planning intervention to inform future implementation efforts.

METHOD: This cross-sectional survey of clinicians who care for patients at risk of suicide in an academic medical center asked about comfort levels and fidelity to components of the safety planning intervention and assessed implementation barriers and facilitators. We used exploratory data analysis and regression analysis to explore clinician perspectives and assess the relationship between formal training and implementation.

RESULTS: Ninety-two clinicians responded to the survey. Two-thirds of participants (64.9%) endorsed using all six core elements of the safety planning intervention. Participants who reported receiving formal training in safety planning were significantly more likely to report being comfortable completing a safety plan (p < .001); those with higher levels of comfort were significantly more likely to endorse using all of the core elements of the safety planning intervention (p < .001).

CONCLUSIONS: Training in the evidence-based safety planning intervention is associated with clinician comfort and awareness of the core elements of the intervention. Our results suggest that there are gaps in clinician training and that formal safety planning intervention training could have a positive effect on clinician comfort and treatment fidelity.


suicide prevention; implementation science; safety planning; Clinician education

