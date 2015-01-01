|
Mikolić A, Klotz T, Brasher P, Yeates K, Vranceanu AM, Kendall KD, Snell DL, Debert CT, Bayley M, Panenka W, Cairncross M, Hunt C, Burke M, Tartaglia MC, Silverberg N. BMJ Open 2024; 14(6): e086602.
PMID
38950993
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Persistent symptoms after mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) negatively affect daily functioning and quality of life. Fear avoidance behaviour, a coping style in which people avoid or escape from activities or situations that they expect will exacerbate their symptoms, maybe a particularly potent and modifiable risk factor for chronic disability after mTBI. This study will evaluate the efficacy of graded exposure therapy (GET) for reducing persistent symptoms following mTBI, with two primary aims: (1) To determine whether GET is more effective than usual care; (2) to identify for whom GET is the most effective treatment option, by evaluating whether baseline fear avoidance moderates differences between GET and an active comparator (prescribed aerobic exercise). Our findings will guide evidence-based care after mTBI and enable better matching of mTBI patients to treatments.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Adult; Female; Male; Canada; PSYCHIATRY; Randomized Controlled Trials as Topic; Brain Injuries; Quality of Life; Multicenter Studies as Topic; Avoidance Learning; Randomized Controlled Trial; *Fear/psychology; *Brain Concussion/therapy/psychology; *Implosive Therapy/methods; Post-Concussion Syndrome/therapy/psychology; REHABILITATION MEDICINE