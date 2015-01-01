Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Studies show that acute cannabis use significantly increases heart rate (HR) and mildly raises blood pressure in the minutes following smoked or inhaled use of cannabis. However, less is known about how the THC concentration of the product or an individual's frequency of use (i.e., tolerance) may affect the magnitude of the change in HR. It is also relatively unexamined how the physical effects of increased HR after acute cannabis use relate to self-reported drug effects or blood THC levels. Aims: To describe the relationship between THC concentration of product used, self-reported subjective intoxication, THC blood levels, and frequency of cannabis use with the change in HR after acute cannabis use.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Participants (n = 140) were given 15 min to smoke self-supplied cannabis ad libitum, HR was measured at baseline and an average of 2 min post-cannabis smoking. The ARCI-Marijuana scale and Visual Analog Scales (VAS) were administered, and blood samples were taken at both time points. Participants were asked about their frequency of use. Information about the product used was recorded from the package. Linear regression was used to analyze the relationship between changes in HR (post-pre cannabis use) and post-cannabis use HR, blood THC concentration, THC product concentration, frequency of use, and self-reported drug effect.



RESULTS: There was a significantly higher HR among those who smoked cannabis compared to the controls (p < 0.001), which did not significantly differ by frequency of use (p = 0.18). Higher concentration THC (extract) products did not produce a significantly different HR than lower concentration (flower) products (p = 0.096). VAS score was associated with an increase in HR (p < 0.05). Overall, blood THC levels were not significantly related to the change in HR (p = 0.69); however, when probed, there was a slight positive association among the occasional use group only.



DISCUSSION: Cardiovascular effects of cannabis consumption may not be as subject to tolerance with daily cannabis use and do not directly increase with THC concentration of the product. This is a departure from other effects (i.e., cognitive, subjective drug effects) where tolerance is well established. These findings also suggest that, at least among those with daily use, higher concentration THC products (>60%) do not necessarily produce cardiovascular physiological effects that are significantly more robust than lower concentration (<20%) products.

