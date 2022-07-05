Abstract

PURPOSE: Acute cannabis use is associated with impaired driving performance and increased risk of motor vehicle crashes. Following the Canadian Cannabis Act's implementation, it is essential to understand how recreational cannabis legalization impacts traffic injuries, with a particular emphasis on Canadian emergency departments. This study aims to assess the impact of recreational cannabis legalization on traffic-related emergency department visits and hospitalizations in the broader context of North America.



METHODS: A systematic review was conducted according to best practices and reported using PRISMA 2020 guidelines. The protocol was registered on July 5, 2022 (PROSPERO CRD42022342126). MEDLINE(R) ALL (OvidSP), Embase (OvidSP), CINAHL (EBSCOHost), and Scopus were searched without language or date restrictions up to October 12, 2023. Studies were included if they examined cannabis-related traffic-injury emergency department visits and hospitalizations before and after recreational cannabis legalization. The risk of bias was assessed. Meta-analysis was not possible due to heterogeneity.



RESULTS: Seven studies were eligible for the analysis. All studies were conducted between 2019 and 2023 in Canada and the United States. We found mixed results regarding the impact of recreational cannabis legalization on emergency department visits for traffic injuries. Four of the studies included reported increases in traffic injuries after legalization, while the remaining three studies found no significant change. There was a moderate overall risk of bias among the studies included.



CONCLUSIONS: This systematic review highlights the complexity of assessing the impact of recreational cannabis legalization on traffic injuries. Our findings show a varied impact on emergency department visits and hospitalizations across North America. This underlines the importance of Canadian emergency physicians staying informed about regional cannabis policies. Training on identifying and treating cannabis-related impairments should be incorporated into standard protocols to enhance response effectiveness and patient safety in light of evolving cannabis legislation.



Keywords: Cannabis impaired driving

Language: en