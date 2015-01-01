Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Carbon monoxide poisoning is associated with severe damage to various organs. In this study, we aimed to determine if previous carbon monoxide poisoning was associated with an increased risk of lung diseases.



METHODS: The study population was derived from the National Health Insurance Service database of Korea between 1 January 2002 and 31 December 2021. Adults with carbon monoxide poisoning, with at least one visit to medical facilities between 2002 and 2021, were included. For comparison, an equal number of matched controls with the same index date were selected from the database.



RESULTS: A total of 28,618 patients with carbon monoxide poisoning and 28,618 matched controls were included in this study. Approximately 42.8 per cent of the patient and control groups were female, with a mean age of 51.3 years. In patients with carbon monoxide poisoning, there was a significant increase in the risk of lung cancer (adjusted hazard ratio, 1.84; 95 per cent confidence interval, 1.42-2.39; P < 0.001), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (adjusted hazard ratio, 1.60; 95 per cent confidence interval, 1.36-1.89; P < 0.001), pulmonary tuberculosis (adjusted hazard ratio, 1.46; 95 per cent confidence interval, 1.13-1.88; P = 0.003), and non-tuberculous mycobacterial infection (adjusted hazard ratio, 1.54; 95 per cent confidence interval, 1.01-2.36; P = 0.047).



DISCUSSION: In this retrospective cohort study, previous carbon monoxide poisoning was associated with an increased risk of lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, pulmonary tuberculosis, and non-tuberculous mycobacterial infection. Further studies are needed to confirm such an association in other populations and the risk of lung diseases due to the toxic effect of carbon monoxide from different sources.



CONCLUSIONS: Previous carbon monoxide poisoning was associated with an increased risk of lung diseases, but the relative importance of the causes and sources of exposure was not known. The long-term management of survivors of acute carbon monoxide poisoning should include monitoring for lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, pulmonary tuberculosis, and non-tuberculous mycobacterial infection.

