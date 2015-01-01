Abstract

The debilitating motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease (PD) result primarily from the degenerative nigrostriatal dopaminergic pathway. To elucidate pathogenic mechanisms and evaluate therapeutic strategies for PD, numerous animal models have been developed. Understanding the strengths and limitations of these models can significantly impact the choice of model, experimental design, and data interpretation. Herein, we systematically review the literature over the past decade. Some models no longer serve the purpose of PD models. The primary objectives of this review are: First, to assist new investigators in navigating through available animal models and making appropriate selections based on the objective of the study. Emphasis will be placed on common toxin-induced murine models. And second, to provide an overview of basic technical requirements for assessing the nigrostriatal pathway's pathology, structure, and function.

